Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Invests $1.46 Million in Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nutanix by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutanix to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nutanix to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

In related news, EVP David Sangster sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $331,414.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Louis J. Attanasio sold 134,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $5,560,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,907.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 234,646 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,194. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.06. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

