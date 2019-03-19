Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Has $3.29 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,915 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,790,047.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,678.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $427,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,372 shares of company stock worth $6,643,765. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

AKAM opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $713.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

