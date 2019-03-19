Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Acquires New Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Separately, Consulta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on United Continental from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Standpoint Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

