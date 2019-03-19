Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of GYLD opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

