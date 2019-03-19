ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 283,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ARRIS International were worth $50,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARRS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ARRIS International by 2,886.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,062,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,993,677 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ARRIS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,252,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ARRIS International by 47.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,719,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 553,357 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth about $15,671,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in ARRIS International during the third quarter worth about $12,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRS opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92. ARRIS International plc has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Ian Edward Whiting sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $445,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Brennan sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $201,041.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,977 shares of company stock worth $948,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.75 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

