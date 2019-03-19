ArQule (ARQL) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.15.

ARQL stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.14. ArQule has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 30.51% and a negative net margin of 60.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ArQule by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArQule by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in ArQule by 59.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArQule by 59.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in ArQule by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,032,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

