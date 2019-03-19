Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Arlington Asset Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Arlington Asset Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arlington Asset Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 799,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Arlington Asset Investment has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 70.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arlington Asset Investment stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Arlington Asset Investment worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

