Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,121.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $41,121.00 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00384275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.01644922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00227361 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,001,740 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

