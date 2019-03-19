Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arista Networks by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Gabelli raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura upped their target price on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Shares of ANET opened at $299.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 32,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total transaction of $9,283,472.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,596.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.35, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,611.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,653,804. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/arete-wealth-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-arista-networks-inc-anet.html.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.