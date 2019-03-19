Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,321 Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.55 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

