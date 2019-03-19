Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We utilize a risk- adjusted net present value (rNPV) driven by a discounted cash flow (DCF)-based analysis to value Arch Therapeutics shares.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARTH. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.38 on Monday. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.