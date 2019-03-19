ARAW (ARAW) Reaches Market Cap of $269,466.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded flat against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $269,466.00 and approximately $14,861.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.99 or 0.17547713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00054190 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000364 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,042,990,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.