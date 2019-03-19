Aramark (ARMK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3,104.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483,706 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.04% of Aramark worth $74,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Aramark by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $2,645,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $99,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,922. Aramark has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aramark to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aramark (ARMK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/aramark-armk-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.