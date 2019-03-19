Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ APTX opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $32.25.
In other Aptinyx news, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 36,050 shares of company stock worth $198,284.
A number of research firms have recently commented on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aptinyx to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.