Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 36,050 shares of company stock worth $198,284.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptinyx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Aptinyx worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aptinyx to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

