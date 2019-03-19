Approach Resources (AREX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 20.85%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AREX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,831. Approach Resources has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AREX. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.
Approach Resources Company Profile
Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.
