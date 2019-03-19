Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 20.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,831. Approach Resources has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Approach Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AREX. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Approach Resources (AREX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/approach-resources-arex-announces-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Approach Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Approach Resources worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.