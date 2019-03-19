Apple Inc. (AAPL) is HM Payson & Co.’s Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 92,550 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,378,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,665,654,000 after acquiring an additional 261,384 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Apple by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 146,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $914.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

