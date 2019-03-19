APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Invests $475,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stock

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

JNK stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1734 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

