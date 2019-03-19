APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys Shares of 116,974 J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS MSCI U (BBRE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS MSCI U (BATS:BBRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,000. J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS MSCI U makes up approximately 2.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS MSCI U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS MSCI U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS MSCI U by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/BETABUILDERS MSCI U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,954,000.

Shares of BBRE opened at $81.88 on Tuesday.

