Antero Resources Corp (AR) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 357,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $268,439,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,802,000 after buying an additional 379,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,802,000 after buying an additional 379,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,708,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,721,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,456,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after buying an additional 699,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at $79,893,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Antero Resources stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

