Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,341,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 36,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 91,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.91.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 246.65% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $281.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream Partners news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 210,000 shares of Antero Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $2,614,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

