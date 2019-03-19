Analyzing Yandex (YNDX) and Stars Group (TSG)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yandex and Stars Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 7 0 3.00 Stars Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Yandex currently has a consensus target price of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. Stars Group has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 72.27%. Given Stars Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stars Group is more favorable than Yandex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yandex and Stars Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $1.84 billion 6.43 $685.00 million $0.95 37.86 Stars Group $2.03 billion 2.28 -$102.45 million $2.19 7.74

Yandex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stars Group. Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Yandex has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stars Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Stars Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 37.60% 11.41% 9.15% Stars Group -4.99% 16.48% 6.08%

Summary

Yandex beats Stars Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a tour aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to adapt their android phones to fit their style and fill it with content from all over the Internet. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications. The company provides its products under various owned or licensed gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, such as PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

