Analyzing Sensio Technologies (SNIOF) and TransAct Technologies (TACT)

Sensio Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sensio Technologies and TransAct Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensio Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAct Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransAct Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.18%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Sensio Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sensio Technologies and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensio Technologies N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies 9.94% 21.38% 15.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensio Technologies and TransAct Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensio Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $54.59 million 1.18 $5.43 million $0.70 12.49

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sensio Technologies.

Dividends

TransAct Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sensio Technologies does not pay a dividend. TransAct Technologies pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAct Technologies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats Sensio Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensio Technologies

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, food safety labels, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides AccuDate terminals for the restaurant solutions market combine hardware and software in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

