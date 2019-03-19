Analyzing Radiant Logistics (RLGT) and Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington $8.14 billion 1.61 $618.19 million $3.48 21.99

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expeditors International of Washington 2 4 0 0 1.67

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington 7.60% 31.62% 19.03%

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Radiant Logistics does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Radiant Logistics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, chemicals, and technology customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

