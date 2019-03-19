Analyzing Alexander’s (ALX) and Vicinity Centres Re (CNRAF)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Vicinity Centres Re (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alexander’s and Vicinity Centres Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 14.11% 20.59% 4.04% Vicinity Centres Re N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexander’s and Vicinity Centres Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vicinity Centres Re 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alexander’s presently has a consensus price target of $410.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Vicinity Centres Re.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Vicinity Centres Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $232.82 million 7.86 $32.84 million N/A N/A Vicinity Centres Re N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Centres Re.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Vicinity Centres Re does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Vicinity Centres Re on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

About Vicinity Centres Re

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 62 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 33 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code VCX' and has over 26,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code VCD'.

