Analysts Set Tapestry Inc (TPR) Price Target at $50.42

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nomura set a $50.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,484.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,009 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

