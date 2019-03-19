Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) PT at $684.36

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 682.55 ($8.92).

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAN. Barclays dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 595 ($7.77)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

