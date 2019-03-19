Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Price Target at $116.12

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Argus upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.95 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,246,000 after acquiring an additional 643,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,628,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,955 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after acquiring an additional 153,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

