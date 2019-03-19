Analysts Set Nike Inc (NKE) Target Price at $83.89

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Nike has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $471,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,428 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

