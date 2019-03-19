Analysts Set Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Target Price at $12.89

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

XOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital set a $12.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.37 million, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Donald L. Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $411,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 522,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

