Analysts Set Emera Inc (EMA) PT at $48.27

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.27.

EMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Emera stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 458,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,004. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.62. Emera has a 52 week low of C$38.09 and a 52 week high of C$49.42.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 2.92000006453039 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

