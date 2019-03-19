Analysts Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) PT at $3,848.46

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,848.46 ($50.29).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Ben Stevens bought 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,168.50 ($41.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,339 ($56.70). The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $48.80. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

