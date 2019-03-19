Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Price Target at $54.63

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

Several brokerages have commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $5,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $395,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,505,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

