Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Price Target at $54.63

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.
Several brokerages have commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.
In other news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $5,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $395,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,505,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHVN stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.46.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.