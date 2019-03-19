Analysts Set BHP Group PLC (BHP) Price Target at $1,708.75

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,708.75 ($22.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

BHP opened at GBX 1,794.60 ($23.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,843 ($24.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

