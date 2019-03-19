Analysts Set $5.00 Price Target for Neurometrix Inc (NURO)

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Neurometrix stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,273. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.64. Neurometrix has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Neurometrix had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,932 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.90% of Neurometrix worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

