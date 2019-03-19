Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Obsidian Energy (OBE)

Obsidian Energy (NYSE: OBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating.

3/5/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

2/27/2019 – Obsidian Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

2/16/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

2/13/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OBE opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.64. Obsidian Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 70.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Obsidian Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 481,615 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

