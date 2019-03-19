Analysts Issue Forecasts for Townsquare Media Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Townsquare Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

TSQ has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

In related news, Director David Lebow sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 41,429 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 160,972 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

