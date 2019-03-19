Analysts Expect State Street Corp (STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to report sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. State Street posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $12.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.98.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $961,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $1,765,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,639,000 after buying an additional 4,355,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,648,000 after buying an additional 910,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,648,000 after buying an additional 910,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,266,000 after buying an additional 4,816,904 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.42. 64,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.87 and a 12 month high of $108.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

