Analysts Expect Libbey, Inc. (LBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Libbey, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBY) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Libbey’s earnings. Libbey posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Libbey will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Libbey.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co downgraded Libbey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:LBY opened at $3.37 on Friday. Libbey has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Libbey (LBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.