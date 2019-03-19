Analysts Expect Asure Software Inc (ASUR) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 227,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,436. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Asure Software by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in Asure Software by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

