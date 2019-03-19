Analysts Anticipate Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.14. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Third Point Reinsurance.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 7,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $16,566,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.