Analysts Anticipate NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoVibronix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NanoVibronix reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoVibronix.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on NanoVibronix in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.29% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

NAOV stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.05. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

