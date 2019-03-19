Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 41.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 40.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APC stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

