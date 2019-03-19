Amyris Inc (AMRS) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 263.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 221,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 14,604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 219,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.39. Amyris Inc has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

WARNING: “Amyris Inc (AMRS) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/amyris-inc-amrs-shares-bought-by-intellectus-partners-llc.html.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.