America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,200,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $560.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

