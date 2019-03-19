American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Insider James C. Edenfield Sells 7,800 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider James C. Edenfield sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $92,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 46,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,873. The stock has a market cap of $367.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.64. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in American Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 158,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in American Software by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 208,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Software by 58.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

