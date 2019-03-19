American National BankShares (AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on American National BankShares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.94. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. Analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, Director Dan Miller Pleasant purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $34,842.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,494.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

