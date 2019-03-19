American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 108.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 86,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

FedEx stock opened at $182.40 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

