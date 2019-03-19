American International Group Inc. Has $8.11 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8,330.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $191,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,294,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $157.61 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $161.16. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Universal Display had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

