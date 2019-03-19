American International Group Inc. Has $7.85 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

In other SBA Communications news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total value of $3,855,393.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,044,843.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,749 shares of company stock worth $35,604,129. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $192.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

