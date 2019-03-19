American International Group Inc. Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (KEX)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Kirby worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kirby by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Kirby from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.28.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 8,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $605,832.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,876 shares of company stock worth $2,081,911 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

